Warrick, Vinson lead Northern Kentucky past Cleveland State

news
1 hour ago
Marques Warrick tossed in 19 points and Sam Vinson scored 18 as Northern Kentucky defeated Cleveland State 78-72

HIGHLAND HEIGHTS, Ky. (AP) — Marques Warrick tossed in 19 points and Sam Vinson scored 18 as Northern Kentucky defeated Cleveland State 78-72 on Sunday.

Warrick added six rebounds for the Norse (11-9, 7-4 Horizon League), who won their fifth straight game. Trevon Faulkner added 14 points. Bryson Langdon had seven assists.

D'Moi Hodge had 20 points to lead the Vikings (14-5, 10-2), whose four-game win streak ended. Torrey Patton added 10 points and seven rebounds. Tre Gomillion had 10 points and six assists.

The Norse leveled the season series against the Vikings. Cleveland State defeated Northern Kentucky 72-58 on Dec. 2.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

Portions of this story were generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

