Warrick scores 30, Northern Kentucky beats Youngstown State

HIGHLAND HEIGHTS, Ky. (AP) — Marques Warrick's 30 points led Northern Kentucky over Youngstown State 77-73 in overtime on Thursday night.
Warrick added five steals for the Norse (4-4). Xavier Rhodes scored 15 points and added six rebounds and three steals. Trevon Faulkner recorded 14 points and shot 5 for 13 (1 for 6 from 3-point range) and 3 of 4 from the free throw line.
Malek Green led the way for the Penguins (5-3) with 21 points and 15 rebounds. Dwayne Cohill added 21 points and two steals and Adrian Nelson had 16 points and eight rebounds.
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.
