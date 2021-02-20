X

Warrick lifts N. Kentucky over Wright St. 81-75

news | 22 minutes ago
Marques Warrick had 23 points as Northern Kentucky beat Wright State 81-75

HIGHLAND HEIGHTS, Ky. (AP) — Marques Warrick had 23 points as Northern Kentucky defeated Wright State 81-75 on Friday night.

Trevon Faulkner had 17 points for Northern Kentucky (13-9, 11-6 Horizon League). Bryson Langdon added 15 points, seven assists and six rebounds. David Bohm had 14 points.

Loudon Love had 16 points and 10 rebounds for the Raiders (17-5, 15-4), whose nine-game win streak was broken. Grant Basile added 15 points. Trey Calvin had 12 points.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

In Other News

© 2021 Journal-News. All Rights Reserved. By using this website, you accept the terms of our Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices. Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.