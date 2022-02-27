Hamburger icon
journal-news logo
X

Warrick leads Northern Kentucky over Youngstown State 75-61

news
1 hour ago
Marques Warrick had 22 points as Northern Kentucky topped Youngstown State 75-61

HIGHLAND HEIGHTS, Ky. (AP) — Marques Warrick had 22 points as Northern Kentucky topped Youngstown State 75-61 on Saturday night.

Sam Vinson had 14 points and seven rebounds for the Norse (18-11, 14-6 Horizon League). Trevon Faulkner added 12 points. Bryson Langdon had 10 points and six assists.

Tevin Olison had 15 points for the Penguins (18-13, 12-9). William Dunn added 14 points, while Myles Hunter scored 13. Youngstown State totaled 26 second-half points, a season low for the team.

The Norse improve to 2-0 against the Penguins on the season. Northern Kentucky defeated Youngstown State 68-67 on Jan. 13.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

Portions of this story were generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

In Other News
1
Cyber security concerns as Russia attacks Ukraine: Butler County is no...
2
Hamilton Craft and Cocktail Quest continues to expand
3
Oxford asks residents what they desire: Affordable housing...
4
Woman killed in rollover crash on I-75 in West Chester
5
Top local news for Friday, Feb. 25, 2022
© 2022 Journal-News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top