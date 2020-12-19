X

Warrick, Eleeda lift Northern Kentucky over Youngstown State

Marques Warrick and Adham Eleeda each registered 18 points as Northern Kentucky got past Youngstown State 79-64 on Saturday in the first Horizon League matchup of the season for both teams

HIGHLAND HEIGHTS, Ky. (AP) — Marques Warrick and Adham Eleeda each registered 18 points as Northern Kentucky got past Youngstown State 79-64 on Saturday in the first Horizon League matchup of the season for both teams.

Bryson Langdon chipped in 12 points and Trevon Faulkner had 11 for Northern Kentucky (3-3).

Michael Akuchie had 15 points and nine rebounds for the Penguins (3-1). Naz Bohannon added 12 points and nine rebounds. Darius Quisenberry had 11 points.

