Hamburger icon
journal-news logo
X

Warrick carries Northern Kentucky over Wright State 73-63

news
1 hour ago
Marques Warrick had 23 points as Northern Kentucky topped Wright State 73-63

HIGHLAND HEIGHTS, Ky. (AP) — Marques Warrick had 23 points as Northern Kentucky defeated Wright State 73-63 on Tuesday night.

Sam Vinson had 11 points for Northern Kentucky (9-9, 5-4 Horizon League). Chris Brandon added 10 points and Trey Robinson had eight rebounds.

Tanner Holden had 22 points and nine rebounds for the Raiders (11-9, 8-3). Tim Finke added 12 points and Grant Basile had 11 rebounds.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

In Other News
1
More than 520 Butler Co. families get utility assistance; applications...
2
Top local news for Tuesday, Jan. 25, 2022
3
Case involving Butler County Auditor Roger Reynolds goes to trial in...
4
Butler County commissioners approve $2.5M Spooky Nook payment
5
Giant Bengals watch party proposed at Paul Brown Stadium
© 2022 Journal-News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top