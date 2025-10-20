Warren McVea, first Black player to get a football scholarship at a major Texas school, dies at 79

From San Antonio, McVea starred at the University of Houston before joining the Cincinnati Bengals in 1968 in the American Football League.

McVea moved to Kansas City the following season, with the Chiefs going on to beat Minnesota 23-7 in the Super Bowl. He had 12 carries for 26 yards against the Vikings. In five NFL seasons, he had 2,552 all-purpose yards and 13 touchdowns.

Under coach Bill Yeoman at Houston, McVea had a school-record 3,009 all-purpose yards in 1966. In the first football game played on artificial turf, he had a 99-yard scoring catch against Washington State.

In high school in San Antonio, McVea led Brackenridge to a state title as a junior in 1962. He also starred in track and field as a sprinter.

McVea served time in prison in the 1990s into 2000 on drug charges.

