Warner passes for game’s only TD as Fresno State beats Miami to claim Arizona Bowl title

The Bulldogs, one of 15 teams in FBS to keep their opponents under an average of 300 yards per game (293.5), allowed 192 yards.

After Miami’s early field goal, Lynch made three of his 3-pointers in the second quarter, leading to a 9-3 halftime lead. That advantage held into the fourth quarter when Warner hit Richie Anderson III with a 2-yard touchdown pass. Looking for a 14-point lead, the Bulldogs went for two on the conversion, but Warner’s pass failed, leaving the score at 15-3.

Lynch added his fourth field goal, in five attempts, with 2:56 remaining. The 37-yarder was his long for the game as the other three were all from less than 30 yards.

Fresno State, playing in its fifth consecutive bowl game, got the win for first-year coach Matt Entz. Miami, which also played in its fifth-straight bowl game, lost in its repeat appearance in the Arizona Bowl. The RedHawks defeated Colorado State 43-17 last year.

Warner completed 16 of 23 passes and was not intercepted. Josiah Freeman had 143 yards receiving on seven catches for Fresno State (9-4).

Freshman Thomas Gotkowski was 6-of-22 passing for 72 yards for Miami (7-7). He threw one interception.