Wake Forest heading to Knoxville Regional final after beating Cincinnati 10-3

Cincinnati (33-26), which beat Wake Forest in Friday's regional opener, was held scoreless until the eighth inning. Wake Forest was up 10-0 by then.

Austin Hawke and Matt Scannell also went deep for the Demon Deacons, who have homered 12 times over three regional games.

Dallas (5-1) allowed three runs on eight hits and a walk and struck out four in his longest outing of the season.

Jack Natili had an RBI groundout and Christian Mitchelle hit a two-run double in the eighth for the Bearcats' runs.

Wake Forest tagged Cincinnati starter Carson Marsh (3-6) for four runs in 2 1/3 innings.

___

AP sports: https://apnews.com/sports