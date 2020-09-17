Wait a minute: Stars Wade, Davis decide to return to Ohio St

“It was a long day yesterday being with family and friends and taking that time to talk to them and really making the right decision for myself, but I'm going to come back and be a Buckeye and really go strive for this national championship," Wade said.

“Back in January, I didn't go to the draft and my goal was to come back, be a captain, get my degree,” he said. “They then canceled football, now it's back, so since it's back we got a chance to win a national championship. That's been my goal since day one.”

Wade said he had an agent but did not sign a contract.

Wade last play resulted in his ejection for targeting in the playoff semifinal loss to Clemson in January.

“I can't go out like that,” he said.

Davis had announced his decision on Twitter Wednesday.

“I want Buckeye Nation to know that I want to play this season for Ohio State and I am working now to make that a reality,” he said.

Davis will anchor an offensive line that includes center Josh Myers and left tackle Thayer Munford, both also NFL prospects.

