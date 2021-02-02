W. Michigan, BG look to end streaks

SLIPPING AT 65: Western Michigan is 0-11 when it allows at least 65 points and 2-0 when it holds opponents to less than 65.

COMING UP SHORT: Western Michigan has dropped its last five road games, scoring 58.2 points and allowing 74.2 points during those contests. Bowling Green has lost its last three home games, scoring an average of 62.3 points while giving up 80.3.

DID YOU KNOW: The Bowling Green offense has recorded a turnover on only 14.7 percent of its possessions, which is the seventh-best rate in the country. The Western Michigan defense has forced opposing teams to turn the ball over on just 15.4 percent of all possessions (ranked 335th among Division I teams).

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com