Votto, Aquino go back-to-back as Reds edge Mets 4-3

Brad Brach and Heath Hembree bridged the gap to Amir Garrett, who got Jeff McNeil to pop up with a runner on for his seventh save. Garrett pointed for a second at the Mets' dugout before celebrating with his teammates.

Stephen Nogosek (0-1), called on in the second inning for emergency relief after Stock left while warming up due to a right hamstring injury, allowed three hits and two runs with five strikeouts in a career-high three innings. The right-hander was promoted from Triple-A Syracuse on Monday and made his first major league appearance since 2019.

Stock was recalled before the game from Syracuse to make his second 2021 start.

Bench coach Dave Jauss managed the Mets again while Luis Rojas served the second game of his two-game suspension.

Votto and Aquino teamed up in the third. Votto’s shot sailed deep into the right-center seats, and Aquino’s liner on Nogosek’s next pitch skipped off the top of the left-center field wall and clanged off the roof of Cincinnati’s bullpen.

Jonathan Villar scored New York’s second run in the seventh on Votto’s error at first base on a low from from Brach, who bounced back against McNeil to start an inning-ending double play.

TRAINER’S ROOM

Mets: RHP Carlos Carrasco (hamstring) was roughed up in a short rehab outing for Syracuse. ... LHP David Peterson (right side soreness) is playing catch and is expected to start throwing off a mound this weekend, Rojas said. Peterson went on the 10-day injured list July 1. … The Mets placed backup infielder José Peraza on the 10-day IL with a broken right middle finger.

Reds: RHP Lucas Sims (right elbow), OF Nick Senzel (left knee) and INF Alex Blandino (right hand) are all expected to start rehab assignments next week, manager David Bell said. ... RHP Tejay Antone (right forearm) will start throwing bullpens next week.

UP NEXT

Mets: RHP Marcus Stroman (6-8) tied his season high by allowing eight hits in five innings of New York’s 4-1 loss Friday at Pittsburgh.

Reds: RHP Jeff Hoffman (3-4) is scheduled to be reinstated from the 10-day injured list Wednesday to make his first start since June 26. He's been sidelined with a sore right shoulder.

