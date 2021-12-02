Voter rights groups sue over Ohio GOP's congressional map

The latest suit comes from the Ohio arms of the League of Women Voters and the A. Philip Randolph Institute on behalf of a group of voters. The groups' lawyers told the Ohio Supreme Court in a filing Tuesday that “it is indisputable” that the 15-district map of U.S. House districts “'unduly' favors the Republican Party.”

By their calculations, the map includes 10 safe Republican districts, two safe Democratic districts and three “arguably competitive” districts that actually favor Republicans. That's 67% of seats, despite only 54% of Ohio voters leaning toward the GOP, the lawsuit said.