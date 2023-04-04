Vosler's three-run blast lifts Reds past Cubs 7-6

Vosler who entered the game as a pinch-runner in the second, hit a go-ahead, three-run home run off Smyly to put the Reds ahead 7-6.

Vosler has two home runs and four extra-base hits in 11 at-bats since making the club.

Cincinnati, which began last season 3-22, is off to a 3-1 start.

WELCOME BACK

Former Reds catcher Tucker Barnhart was honored with a video tribute in the first inning. Barnhart made 744 appearances for the Reds. He was signed as a free agent by the Cubs in December.

TRAINERS ROOM

Cubs: LHP Brandon Hughes (left knee inflammation) threw a live BP session on Sunday. He is expected to throw again on April 5.

Reds: CF Jose Barrero, who made his first start in center field since 2021, left the game with right hamstring tightness after his single in the second inning.

UP NEXT

Cubs RHP Hayden Wesneski will face Reds RHP Luis Cessa. ___

