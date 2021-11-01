Voracek shootout goal lifts Blue Jackets over Devils, 4-3

The Devils got out to a fast start, scoring 1:07 into the game. Jesper Bratt came around the back of the net and found Johnsson at the circle, whose wrister found the back of the net.

The Blue Jackets tied it on the first power play of the game when Bjorkstrand scored with eight minutes left in the first period after rookie Dawson Mercer was called for tripping against Zach Wereneski at 11:04.

Laine ripped a shot past Wedgwood on the rush with about five minutes left in the period after a great pass from Jakub Voracek for his second assist to give the Blue Jackets the 2-1 lead, which they held until midway through the second period.

New Jersey evened things up with Columbus right after killing the power play when Mercer scored at 11:23 of the second period to make 2-2. A quick goal by Hamilton gave the Devils the 3-2 about a minute later.

“Just switched sides behind the net and just kind of sneak down and get a shot on,” Hamilton said. “Nico (Hischier) made a good pass and just tried to shoot it as hard as I could.”

Jenner would even things up late in the game with an unassisted goal for the Blue Jackets with about five and a half minutes remaining.

“I was just coming off the bench,” the team captain recalled. “Kind of saw that play developing and saw the puck in the air and I tried to bat it down, thought it kind of went a little bit ahead of me there and then I tried just to get it on net as quick as I could maybe try to trick the goalie — and happy it went by him.”

The Blue Jackets were able to hold on late in the third period after a pair of penalties put them on a five-on-three. First, Vladislav Gavikov was called for cross-checking with about four minutes left before Scott Harrington was sent to the box for high sticking.

The Devils were 0-3 on the power play.

Wedgewood was in net for New Jersey after Jonathan Bernier picked up the win the previous night at Pittsburgh.

“We did some things well, but you want to be a top team in this league, you have to find ways to win back-to-back when you’re up 3-2 lead into the third,” P.K. Subban said. “And we’re still learning those things.”

It was the first game this season that went to shootouts for both teams.

UP NEXT

Blue Jackets: Finish three-game trip at Colorado on Wednesday night.

Devils: Start three-game West Coast trip at Anaheim on Tuesday night.

Caption New Jersey Devils center Nico Hischier, right, shoots as he is checked by Columbus Blue Jackets defenseman Gabriel Carlsson, left, during the second period of an NHL hockey game Sunday, Oct. 31, 2021, in Newark, N.J. (AP Photo/Bill Kostroun) Credit: Bill Kostroun Credit: Bill Kostroun

Caption Columbus Blue Jackets goaltender Joonas Korpisalo (70) deflects a shot by New Jersey Devils defenseman Damon Severson (28) during the second period of an NHL hockey game Sunday, Oct. 31, 2021, in Newark, N.J. (AP Photo/Bill Kostroun) Credit: Bill Kostroun Credit: Bill Kostroun

Caption New Jersey Devils coach Lindy Ruff gestures during the third period of the team's NHL hockey game against the Pittsburgh Penguins in Pittsburgh, Saturday, Oct. 30, 2021. The Devils won 4-2. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar) Credit: Gene J. Puskar Credit: Gene J. Puskar

Caption Columbus Blue Jackets center Boone Jenner (38) screens New Jersey Devils goaltender Scott Wedgewood (41) during the first period of an NHL hockey game Sunday, Oct. 31, 2021, in Newark, N.J. (AP Photo/Bill Kostroun) Credit: Bill Kostroun Credit: Bill Kostroun

Caption New Jersey Devils left wing Jimmy Vesey (16) skates with the puck between Columbus Blue Jackets center Boone Jenner (38) and defenseman Jake Bean (22) during the second period of an NHL hockey game Sunday, Oct. 31, 2021, in Newark, N.J. (AP Photo/Bill Kostroun) Credit: Bill Kostroun Credit: Bill Kostroun

Caption New Jersey Devils' Andreas Johnsson celebrates his empty-net goal during the third period of the team's NHL hockey game against the Pittsburgh Penguins in Pittsburgh, Saturday, Oct. 30, 2021. The Devils won 4-2. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar) Credit: Gene J. Puskar Credit: Gene J. Puskar

Caption New Jersey Devils' Andreas Johnsson (11) celebrates his empty-net goal during the third period of the team's NHL hockey game against the Pittsburgh Penguins in Pittsburgh, Saturday, Oct. 30, 2021. The Devils won 4-2. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar) Credit: Gene J. Puskar Credit: Gene J. Puskar

Caption Pittsburgh Penguins coach Mike Sullivan gives instructions during the third period of the team's NHL hockey game against the New Jersey Devils in Pittsburgh, Saturday, Oct. 30, 2021. The Devils won 4-2.(AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar) Credit: Gene J. Puskar Credit: Gene J. Puskar