Voracek scores in OT, Blue Jackets rally to beat Sabres 4-3

Bjorkstrand got the tying goal on a power play with 5:35 left in the third period. After Andrew Peeke drew a holding penalty on Okposo, Patrik Laine fed Bjorkstrand at the left edge of the crease for his 13th goal of the season.

Gaunce cut the Sabres lead to 3-2 at 4:48 of the third, slipping a sharp-angled shot from the left circle between Tokarski’s pads for his first of the season.

Okposo gave Buffalo a 2-1 lead with 1:37 remaining in the second period. Mark Jankowski’s pass from behind the net set up Okposo in the slot for a one-timer, his ninth goal of the season.

Tuch boosted Buffalo’s advantage 12 seconds into the third period. Receiving a pass from Jeff Skinner in front of the net, Tuch spun around and lifted the puck over Merzlikins' left pad for his sixth goal in 14 games with the Sabres since being acquired from the Vegas Golden Knights in a trade for former captain Jack Eichel.

Dahlin scored his eighth to tie the score at 3:27 of the second. Utilizing Thompson’s screen in front of the net, Dahlin sent a shot from the point that hit Merzlikins’ glove on its way into the net. Video review confirmed the on-ice official’s ruling that the puck was not touched by Thompson’s high stick.

Columbus took the lead 9:05 into the first when Roslovic tallied his eighth goal on a pass from the left corner that ricocheted off the skate of Buffalo defenseman Mark Pysyk.

TRAINER’S ROOM

Blue Jackets: D Gavin Bayreuther went to the dressing room in the third period after he missed a check and crashed into the boards. … Laine played with a wrap on his left wrist. He was listed as a game-time decision after leaving the ice during Wednesday’s practice in Buffalo. … F Carson Meyer was a healthy scratch following his call-up from the minors on Wednesday. Meyer would have made his NHL debut if Laine could not play.

Sabres: F Casey Mittelstadt returned to practice in a non-contact jersey Wednesday before missing his 38th game with an upper-body injury.

UP NEXT

Blue Jackets: Continue road trip Saturday against the Montreal Canadiens, who this week named former Columbus special teams consultant Martin St. Louis as interim head coach.

Sabres: At Montreal on Sunday.

Caption Buffalo Sabres left wing Victor Olofsson, left, shoots the puck past Columbus Blue Jackets goalie Elvis Merzlikins but wide of the goal during the second period of an NHL hockey game in Buffalo, N.Y., Thursday, Feb. 10, 2022. (AP Photo/Adrian Kraus)

Caption Columbus Blue Jackets center Cole Sillinger, center, reaches for a the puck against Buffalo Sabres defenseman Rasmus Dahlin, left, during the first period of an NHL hockey game in Buffalo, N.Y., Thursday, Feb. 10, 2022. (AP Photo/Adrian Kraus)

Caption Columbus Blue Jackets center Boone Jenner, left, is defended by Buffalo Sabres defenseman Henri Jokiharju during the first period of an NHL hockey game in Buffalo, N.Y., Thursday, Feb. 10, 2022. (AP Photo/Adrian Kraus)

Caption Buffalo Sabres defenseman Rasmus Dahlin, left, celebrates with right wings Alex Tuch (89) and Tage Thompson after scoring against the Columbus Blue Jackets during the second period of an NHL hockey game in Buffalo, N.Y., Thursday, Feb. 10, 2022. (AP Photo/Adrian Kraus)

Caption Columbus Blue Jackets center Brendan Gaunce (23) shoots during the first period of the team's NHL hockey game against the Buffalo Sabres in Buffalo, N.Y., Thursday, Feb. 10, 2022. (AP Photo/Adrian Kraus)