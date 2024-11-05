VonCameron Davis scores 17, Kent State downs Louisiana 70-66 in season opener

Kentrell Garnett led the way for the Ragin' Cajuns with 14 points. Louisiana also got 11 points and three steals from Christian Wright. Zeke Cook had 10 points and eight rebounds.

Davis scored six points in the first half for Kent State, who led 30-27 at the break. Kent State pulled off the victory after a 10-1 second-half run erased an eight-point deficit and gave them the lead at 57-56 with 4:48 left in the half. Safford scored 11 second-half points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.