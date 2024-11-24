VonCameron Davis scores 11 to guide Kent State to 68-52 victory over Cleveland State

CLEVELAND (AP) — VonCameron Davis scored 11 points to help Kent State defeat Cleveland State 68-52 on Saturday night.
Davis also added five assists and three steals for the Golden Flashes (4-1). Anthony Morales hit three 3-pointers and scored 11. Cli'Ron Hornbeak had 10 points and shot 4 of 5 from the field.
Dylan Arnett led the way for the Vikings (3-4) with 11 points, 11 rebounds and two steals. Chase Robinson added 11 points and three steals. Tahj Staveskie scored 10.
Kent State took the lead with 19:47 left in the first half and did not give it up. The score was 36-29 at halftime.
___
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.
In Other News
1
West Chester Twp. extends moratorium on recreational marijuana...
2
Lakota East HS principal resigns, records reveal more on events leading...
3
2nd annual Hamilton Turkey Drop set for Wednesday night
4
Rue: Springfield will follow immigration law; Moreno, Trump send mixed...
5
Community mourns as missing West Chester Twp. 6-year-old found dead