Viktor Lakhin scores 18 points to help Cincinnati cruise past Merrimack 65-49

Viktor Lakhin scored 18 points to lead Cincinnati to a 65-49 victory over Merrimack
28 minutes ago
CINCINNATI (AP) — Viktor Lakhin scored 18 points to lead Cincinnati to a 65-49 victory over Merrimack on Tuesday night.

Cincinnati (9-2) never trailed, had a double-digit lead for most of the second half and improved to 8-0 at home.

Lakhin was 8 of 14 from the floor and had seven rebounds, three assists and two blocks. Simas Lukosius added 11 points for the Bearcats. Jamille Reynolds, a Temple transfer who made his Cincinnati debut on Saturday in an 82-68 loss at Dayton, added seven points to go with 11 rebounds.

Jordan Derkack scored 18 points and made three 3-pointers but had seven turnovers for Merrimack (5-7). Derkack scored 10 points during a 12-2 run that pulled the Warriors to 49-42 with 5:49 to play, but they did not get closer.

Cincinnati opened on a 23-9 run and led 27-17 at the break. Lakhin scored eight first-half points and Reynolds added five with six rebounds, and the pair combined for three of the Bearcats' five dunks in the half.

Merrimack was just 4-of-6 shooting from the free-throw line after Cincinnati allowed Dayton to shoot 30 free throws.

Cincinnati hosts Stetson on Friday. Merrimack plays Bucknell at home on Friday.

