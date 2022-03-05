Viktor Arvidsson completes hat trick in OT for Kings

Dustin Brown also scored and Jonathan Quick stopped 24 shots for the Kings to help the Kings win end a two-game losing streak and win for the eighth time in 11 games.

Patrik Laine, Oliver Bjorkstrand and Justin Danforth scored for Columbus in a franchise-record, 46-second span in the second, and Elvis Merlikins stopped 39 shots. The Blue Jackets had won two in a row.