Vikings place center Ryan Kelly on injured reserve with concussion

Minnesota will be missing three starters from its offensive line: Kelly, right tackle Brian O’Neill (knee), and left guard Donovan Jackson (wrist).

Also Saturday, the Vikings signed offensive lineman Vershon Lee from the practice squad to the 53-man roster and elevated offensive lineman Henry Byrd and running back Cam Akers to the active roster.

Minnesota also activated fullback C.J. Ham from injured reserve and waived backup quarterback Desmond Ridder.

Minnesota lost 24-21 to Pittsburgh in Dublin last week.

