Vikes rule LB Barr out vs. Bengals with nagging knee trouble

The Vikings also listed rookie left tackle Christian Darrisaw as out for the game on Sunday against the Bengals, with their first-round draft pick still catching up after a second offseason surgery on his midsection to address a groin injury he had in college. Rashod Hill is the starter.

Barr tore his pectoral muscle in the second game of 2020 and missed the remainder of the season. Coach Mike Zimmer said Friday “he's close” to being ready to play. Newcomer Nick Vigil, who played the first four seasons of his career in Cincinnati, will start in Barr's place at the strong side spot and make the calls for the defense.