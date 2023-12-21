Vermont defeats Toledo 86-60

Led by TJ Long's 19 points, the Vermont Catamounts defeated the Toledo Rockets 86-60 on Wednesday night
By The Associated Press
29 minutes ago
TOLEDO, Ohio (AP) — TJ Long scored 19 points as Vermont beat Toledo 86-60 on Wednesday night.

Long shot 8 for 13, including 1 for 4 from beyond the arc for the Catamounts (9-4). Matt Veretto added 16 points while shooting 5 for 6 (3 for 4 from 3-point range) and 3 of 6 from the free throw line, and he also had five rebounds. TJ Hurley had 14 points and was 5 of 7 shooting (2 for 3 from 3-point range).

Tyler Cochran finished with 12 points, seven rebounds and three steals for the Rockets (6-5). Toledo also got 11 points and two steals from Dante Maddox Jr. In addition, Sonny Wilson finished with 11 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

