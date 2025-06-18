Verlander remains winless in return to the San Francisco Giants after injury

“It felt good to be back out there,” Verlander said. “Obviously, was a bit inconsistent. Wanted to give us a better chance to win but stuff seemed OK and hopefully the inconsistency can clean up quickly.”

It was the first major league appearance for the 42-year-old Verlander since May 18. He is 0-4 with a 4.45 ERA in 11 starts after finalizing a $15 million, one-year contract with San Francisco in January.

Verlander was activated from the 15-day injured list, and catcher Patrick Bailey was reinstated from the 10-day IL. Right-hander Tristan Beck and catcher Logan Porter were optioned to Triple-A Sacramento.

The 26-year-old Bailey is coming back from a strained neck. He started behind the plate and singled in his first two at-bats.

“His stuff overall was pretty good,” Bailey said about Verlander. “Made some mistakes and they put some good swings on it."

Verlander allowed a run in the first when Kyle Manzardo doubled and scored on José Ramírez’s single.

Verlander was hurt by a one-out error on second baseman Tyler Fitzgerald in the fourth. Lane Thomas followed with a single to center before Daniel Schneemann connected for a three-run homer on an 0-2 fastball.

The nine-time All-Star struck out six and walked one. He threw 83 pitches, 56 for strikes.

“It was really the three-run homer that got him,” Giants manager Bob Melvin said. “It was just getting the ball up probably not where he wanted to. He was pitching around some traffic at times. I expect him to be a little crisper next time out.”

Verlander has a 262-150 career record and could conceivably join the 300-win club next season. For now, he was just happy to get back on the mound it what has been a difficult season for the three-time Cy Young Award winner.

″This season’s been a mental challenge just kind of trying to find my groove,” Verlander said. “But as far as like the mental hurdle of feeling if I was healthy (tonight), I felt like I was OK."

