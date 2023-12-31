Venning scores 14, Adams-Woods hits late jumper to lift St. Bonaventure over Akron 62-61

Chad Venning scored 14 points, Mika Adams-Woods hit the game-winning shot with eight seconds remaining and St. Bonaventure beat Akron 62-61 in the Legends of Basketball Showcase
news
By The Associated Press
1 hour ago
X

CLEVELAND (AP) — Chad Venning scored 14 points, Mika Adams-Woods hit the game-winning shot with eight seconds remaining and St. Bonaventure beat Akron 62-61 on Saturday night in the Legends of Basketball Showcase.

Adams-Woods drove to the basket and then tossed his jumper over a defender while falling backward. Ali Ali then missed a 3-pointer for Akron to end it.

Venning was 6 of 16 from the floor also blocked three shots for the Bonnies (9-3). Adams-Wood and Moses Flowers scored nine points apiece. Charles Pride added 10 rebounds to go with five points, two assists and two steals.

The Zips (8-4, Mid-American Conference) were led by Ali, who recorded 20 points and two blocks. Enrique Freeman added 14 points and 13 rebounds for Akron. Greg Tribble had eight points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

In Other News
1
Husband, wife die 19 days apart after Butler County motorcycle crash
2
Police: Hamilton woman checking on driver in distress dies after...
3
Weekly entertainment guide: Upcoming local things to do
4
Police: One person dead after crash into Hamilton restaurant
5
Middletown Police: No foul play suspected in man’s death
© 2023 Journal-News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top