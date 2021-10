Venegas, Ortiz added to Costa Rica for World Cup qualifiers

Herediano midfielder Orlando Galo, Muncipal Grecia midfielder Youstin Salas and Columbus Crew winger Luis Díaz also were on the 26-man roster after not playing in the opening three qualifiers in September.

Venegas, 32, scored the opening goal in Costa Rica’s 4-0 home win over the U.S. in a November 2016 qualifier that led the U.S. Soccer Federation to fire coach Jurgen Klinsmann.