Vegas to host NCAA Tournament men's regional for first time

The NCAA announced Wednesday that a 2023 NCAA Tournament men's regional will be held in Las Vegas, the first time Nevada will host an NCAA championship since a women's basketball regional was held at the Thomas & Mack Center in 1991.

The men's regional in Las Vegas was among 450 host sites announced through 2026 for a variety of sports. Nevada will host 11 events, including the 2026 men's Frozen Four, after the NCAA changed its stance on cities with sports betting last year.