Vegas faces Columbus on 3-game losing streak

In their last meeting on Nov. 20, Vegas won 3-2.

TOP PERFORMERS: Boone Jenner leads the Blue Jackets with 23 goals, adding 21 assists and collecting 44 points. Voracek has eight assists over the last 10 games for Columbus.

Jonathan Marchessault leads the Golden Knights with 24 goals and has 45 points. Jack Eichel has four goals over the last 10 games for Vegas.

LAST 10 GAMES: Blue Jackets: 4-4-2, averaging 2.9 goals, 4.4 assists, 4.2 penalties and 10.6 penalty minutes while giving up 3.7 goals per game with a .904 save percentage.

Golden Knights: 4-6-0, averaging 2.3 goals, 3.8 assists, 3.6 penalties and 8.6 penalty minutes while giving up 2.4 goals per game with a .914 save percentage.

INJURIES: Blue Jackets: None listed.

Golden Knights: Reilly Smith: day to day (undisclosed).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.