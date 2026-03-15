VCU faces Dayton in A-10 Championship game

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Rams -3.5; over/under is 140.5

BOTTOM LINE: VCU takes on Dayton in the A-10 Championship.

The Rams' record in A-10 games is 17-3, and their record is 9-4 in non-conference play. VCU scores 81.9 points while outscoring opponents by 10.1 points per game.

The Flyers' record in A-10 action is 14-6. Dayton is seventh in the A-10 scoring 74.7 points per game and is shooting 44.7%.

VCU averages 9.3 made 3-pointers per game, 1.4 more made shots than the 7.9 per game Dayton gives up. Dayton has shot at a 44.7% clip from the field this season, 1.6 percentage points higher than the 43.1% shooting opponents of VCU have averaged.

The teams meet for the third time this season. VCU won 68-62 in the last matchup on March 7. Lazar Djokovic led VCU with 16 points, and Javon Bennett led Dayton with 17 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: Terrence Hill Jr. is shooting 46.3% and averaging 14.4 points for the Rams. Jadrian Tracey is averaging 2.1 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

Bennett is scoring 16.3 points per game with 2.4 rebounds and 3.0 assists for the Flyers. Amael L'Etang is averaging 14.2 points and 6.9 rebounds over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Rams: 9-1, averaging 78.6 points, 34.5 rebounds, 13.4 assists, 6.8 steals and 4.2 blocks per game while shooting 45.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.1 points per game.

Flyers: 8-2, averaging 71.3 points, 31.5 rebounds, 14.4 assists, 6.7 steals and 3.5 blocks per game while shooting 43.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.9 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.