X

Vazquez scores to lead Cincinnati over Timbers 2-1

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

news
1 hour ago
Brandon Vazquez’s goal helped lead Cincinnati to a 2-1 victory over the Portland Timbers

CINCINNATI (AP) — Sergio Santos had a goal and an assists, Brandon Vazquez also scored a goal and Cincinnati beat the Portland Timbers 2-1 Saturday.

Santos put away an entry played by Álvaro Barreal from the sideline to the corner of the 6-yard box with a diving header that opened the scoring in the 34th minute. Santos played a slow rolling cross in front of the net, where Vazquez scored with a first-timer from point-blank range to make it 2-0 in the 58th.

Cincinnati (6-1-2) , coming off a 5-1 loss at St. Louis, has won a club-record five consecutive home matches and has just one loss in its last 16 (9-0-6).

Dairon Asprilla scored the only goal for the Timbers (2-5-2).

The Timbers outshot Cincinnati 14-13, with four shots on goal to six for Cincinnati.

Roman Celentano saved three shots for Cincinnati. Aljaz Ivacic had four saves for the Timbers.

Portland scored four goals in a 18-minute span last time out as it rallied to beat the Seattle Sounders 4-1 and snap a six-game winless streak, dating to a season-opening victory over Sporting Kansas City.

Cincinnati hits the road to play the New England Revolution, and Cincinnati travels to take on St. Louis City, on Saturday.

____

AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sport

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

In Other News
1
Dramatic mock crash warns Middletown students: Put down the phones, and...
2
Butler County among lowest water and sewer rates around the region
3
Hamilton looks to aid Pahhni Water with $30K grant
4
Column: In the summer of 1930, some in Butler County joined the tree...
5
Butler County courtrooms get tech upgrades: Here’s what has changed
© 2023 Journal-News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top