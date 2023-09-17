Vazquez scores late to help Cincinnati earn 2-2 draw with Union

CHESTER, Pa. (AP) — Brandon Vazquez scored unassisted in the 76th minute and FC Cincinnati rallied from two goals down to tie the Philadelphia Union 2-2 on Saturday night.

José Martínez staked Philadelphia (14-9-4) to a 1-0 lead when he took a pass from Jack McGlynn and scored for a third time this season. Dániel Gazdag scored on a penalty kick following a yellow card on defender Yerson Mosquera and Philadelphia took a 2-0 lead into halftime. It was Gazdag's 11th goal to go along with 10 assists this season.

Cincinnati (17-4-7) cut its deficit in half four minutes into the second half on Aaron Boupendza's third goal of the season — with an assist from Yuya Kubo.

Roman Celentano finished with three saves for Cincinnati. Andre Blake stopped four shots for Philadelphia.

Both teams played a man down in the second half. Philadelphia lost Mosquera to a second yellow car in the 83rd minute. Jack Elliott was sent off for a red card in the fourth minute of stoppage time for Cincinnati.

The Union entered play having won 4 of 5 home matches with Cincinnati, including the playoffs, with clean sheets in all four victories. Philadelphia saw a six-match win streak at home end, but the club is still 18-1-3 in its last 22 at home in the regular season.

Front-running Cincinnati has an eight-point lead over Orlando City in the Eastern Conference and Supporters' Shield races.

___

AP MLS: https://apnews.com/hub/major-league-soccer and AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer