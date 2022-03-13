Hamburger icon
journal-news logo
X

Vazquez propels Cincinnati to 2-1 victory over Orlando City

news
1 hour ago
Brandon Vazquez scored two goals to spark Cincinnati to a 2-1 victory over Orlando City in MLS play

ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — Brandon Vazquez scored two goals to spark Cincinnati to a 2-1 victory over Orlando City in MLS play on Saturday.

Vazquez's first goal staked Cincinnati (1-2-0) to a 1-0 lead in the 13th minute. Orlando (1-1-1) tied the match just before halftime when Junior Urso took a crossing pass from Facundo Torres and scored.

The game-winner from Vazquez came in the 52nd minute. Alec Kann had four saves to preserve the win.

Orlando outshot Cincinnati 15-9 and had a 6-3 edge in shots on goal.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

In Other News
1
Middletown City Council calls special meeting to go into executive...
2
Local woman pens children’s book with message for all ages
3
Mission Roll Call looks to lower veteran suicide with nationwide...
4
‘Mamaw’ who never turned her back on those in need was ‘all about her...
5
Top local news for Friday, Mar. 11, 2022
© 2022 Journal-News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top