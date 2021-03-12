Vatrano's OT goal pushes Panthers past Blue Jackets 5-4

The Panthers had a miserable second period offensively, managing just four on-target shots, but Hornqvist's deflection of Forsling shot with 4:10 left made it a one-goal game.

Laine rifled in a shot from the left circle on a power play early in the third. Domi slid in a shot from a sharp angle 80 seconds later for a 4-1 lead, but the Panthers came charging back.

Lomberg batted a rebounded puck out of the air and past Merzlikins for his first NHL goal. Tippett's goal cut the lead to 4-3, and Barkov tied the score with a wrist shot from the right circle on a power play with 5:34 left.

ELVIS IS BACK

Merzlikins got his first start since Feb. 20 after spending two weeks on injured reserve because of a bone bruise in his left shoulder. Joonas Korpisalo started all eight games while Merzlikins was sidelined.

UP NEXT

Panthers: A two-game series at home against Chicago opens Saturday.

Blue Jackets: Host Dallas on Saturday and Sunday.

