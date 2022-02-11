Hamburger icon
journal-news logo
X

Vander Plas, Sears carry Ohio past Central Michigan 81-72

news
25 minutes ago
Ben Vander Plas had a season-high 24 points as Ohio beat Central Michigan 81-72

MT. PLEASANT, Mich. (AP) — Ben Vander Plas had a season-high 24 points as Ohio topped Central Michigan 81-72 on Thursday night. Mark Sears added 22 points for the Bobcats.

Tommy Schmock had 16 points for Ohio (20-4, 11-2 Mid-American Conference). Ben Roderick added seven rebounds.

Kevin Miller scored a season-high 25 points for the Chippewas (6-15, 5-5). Harrison Henderson added 16 points and nine rebounds. Brian Taylor had 12 points and seven rebounds.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

In Other News
1
Taxpayers on hook for some of Butler County auditor’s legal troubles
2
Ross Twp. firefighter a Gold Star ‘regular’; restaurant to host...
3
Fox News host from Cincinnati is cautiously superstitious about Bengals...
4
Top local news for Thursday, Feb. 10, 2022
5
Liberty Center sues third former tenant for more than $175,000
© 2022 Journal-News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top