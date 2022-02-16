Hamburger icon
journal-news logo
X

Vander Plas scores 30 to lead Ohio over Miami (OH) 91-78

news
1 hour ago
Ben Vander Plas had 30 points plus 10 rebounds as Ohio topped Miami (Ohio) 91-78

ATHENS, Ohio (AP) — Ben Vander Plas had a career-high 30 points on 9-for-12 shooting and grabbed 10 rebounds and Ohio defeated Miami (OH) 91-78 on Tuesday night.

Vander Plas also made 9 of 10 from the line and distributed six assists.

Mark Sears had 23 points, 11 rebounds and six assists for Ohio (22-4, 13-2 Mid-American Conference), which earned its fifth straight home victory. Tommy Schmock added 18 points.

Dae Dae Grant had 22 points for the RedHawks (11-14, 5-9). Mekhi Lairy added 18 points and six assists. Isaiah Coleman-Lands had 12 points.

The Bobcats improve to 2-0 against the RedHawks this season. Ohio defeated Miami (Ohio) 86-63 on Jan. 18.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

In Other News
1
Top local news for Tuesday, Feb. 15, 2022
2
COVID hospitalizations below 500 for 2nd straight day
3
Burglars targeting West Chester Twp. homes of Asian business owners
4
Lakota considers changing mask policies, expanding board’s power over...
5
Miami professor befriends Afghani refugees in Ukraine, worries for...
© 2022 Journal-News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top