Vander Plas leads Ohio past Eastern Michigan 86-67

Ben Vander Plas registered 13 points, seven rebounds and eight assists as Ohio beat Eastern Michigan 86-67

ATHENS, Ohio (AP) — Ben Vander Plas registered 13 points, seven rebounds and eight assists as Ohio beat Eastern Michigan 86-67 on Thursday.

Ben Roderick had 17 points for Ohio (13-6, 9-4 Mid-American Conference), which won its sixth straight game. Lunden McDay added 14 points.

Ohio posted a season-high 30 assists.

Ty Groce had 18 points for the Eagles (4-11, 1-10), whose losing streak reached seven games. Bryce McBride added 17 points.

