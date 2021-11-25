Vancouver plays Columbus on 4-game road skid

The Canucks are 3-6-1 on the road. Vancouver is 31st in the NHL with 33.0 shots per game and is averaging 2.3 goals.

The teams square off Friday for the first time this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Oliver Bjorkstrand leads the Blue Jackets with 18 points, scoring six goals and registering 12 assists. Jakub Voracek has one goal and 10 assists over the last 10 games for Columbus.

J.T. Miller leads the Canucks with 19 points, scoring seven goals and adding 12 assists. Quinn Hughes has 7 points over the last 10 games for Vancouver.

LAST 10 GAMES: Blue Jackets: 7-3-0, averaging 3.9 goals, 6.9 assists, 3.5 penalties and 7.3 penalty minutes while giving up 3.2 goals per game with a .905 save percentage.

Canucks: 2-7-1, averaging 2.2 goals, 3.8 assists, 4.2 penalties and 10 penalty minutes while giving up 3.6 goals per game with an .889 save percentage.

INJURIES: Blue Jackets: None listed.

Canucks: None listed.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.