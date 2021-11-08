journal-news logo
Valpo welcomes Toledo in 2021-22 season opener

news
43 minutes ago
Valparaiso begins the season by hosting the Toledo Rockets

Toledo (0-0) vs. Valparaiso (0-0)

Athletics-Recreation Center, Valparaiso, Indiana; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Valparaiso gets its 2021-22 season going by hosting the Toledo Rockets. Toledo went 21-9 last year, while Valparaiso ended up 10-18.

LAST TIME: Toledo got the 71-57 win over Valparaiso when these two teams met during the 2020-21 season.

DID YOU KNOW: Toledo went 5-4 against non-conference teams last season. In those nine games, the Rockets gave up 68.8 points per game while scoring 72.2 per matchup. Valparaiso went 1-6 in non-conference play, averaging 65.1 points and allowing 71.6 per game in the process.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

