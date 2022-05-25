Valdez sharp, Tucker homers as Astros down Guardians 7-3

Houston got its first baserunner when Plesac plunked Martín Maldonado with two outs in the third. Jose Altuve singled, and a walk by Michael Brantley loaded the bases.

Bregman then knocked a sharp line drive into the corner in left field for a double that scored two runs and put the Astros on top 2-1.

There were two outs in the fourth when Jeremy Peña singled and advanced to second on an error on a pickoff attempt by Plesac. Chas McCormick followed with an RBI double to extend the lead to 3-1.

Altuve and Brantley hit consecutive singles with no outs in the fifth before a one-out single by Yordan Alvarez drove in a run. With two outs and two strikes, Tucker deposited a curveball from Plesac into the bullpen in right-center to pad the lead to 7-1.

Myles Straw hit a ground-rule double to start the sixth and scored on a groundout by Ramírez with one out to get Cleveland within 7-2.

The Guardians added a run in the seventh when Oscar Mercado scored after Austin Hedges grounded into a force out.

TRAINER’S ROOM

Astros: RHP Jake Odorizzi, who left his last start on May 16 on a stretcher, threw a bullpen session Tuesday. Odorizzi, on the 15-day injured list, said he has strained ligaments around his ankle and foot and there isn’t currently a timetable for his return.

MOMENT OF SILENCE

The teams observed a moment of silence and reflection for the victims of Tuesday’s mass shooting at an elementary school in Uvalde, Texas, before the game. At least 19 children and two adults were killed in the attack about 85 miles from San Antonio.

UP NEXT

Cleveland’s Cal Quantrill (1-2, 3.48 ERA) will start against Cristian Javier (2-2, 2.87) when the series concludes Wednesday night.

Caption Houston Astros starting pitcher Framber Valdez delivers during the first inning of the team's baseball game against the Cleveland Guardians, Tuesday, May 24, 2022, in Houston. (AP Photo/Eric Christian Smith)

Caption Cleveland Guardians' Jose Ramirez looks skyward after hitting a solo home run against the Houston Astros during the first inning of a baseball game Tuesday, May 24, 2022, in Houston. (AP Photo/Eric Christian Smith)

Caption Cleveland Guardians starting pitcher Zach Plesac delivers during the first inning of the team's baseball game against the Houston Astros, Tuesday, May 24, 2022, in Houston. (AP Photo/Eric Christian Smith)

Caption Houston Astros' Alex Bregman reacts after hitting a two-run double during the third inning of the team's baseball game against the Cleveland Guardians, Tuesday, May 24, 2022, in Houston. (AP Photo/Eric Christian Smith)