Utility plans $100 million transmission center in Louisiana

38 minutes ago
Louisiana officials say a major electric utility company plans to develop a $100 million transmission center in Shreveport

SHREVEPORT, La. (AP) — A major electric utility company plans to develop a $100 million transmission center in north Louisiana, state officials said Thursday.

Ohio-based American Electric Power’s new Shreveport Transmission Control Center is projected to create 20 new jobs with average salaries of $115,000. A news release from Gov. John Bel Edwards, AEP and the state economic development office said the center will feature a new substation and additional electric grid infrastructure with state-of-the-art equipment.

Construction is to begin in the first quarter of 2022. AEP expects to start operations projected for mid-year 2023.

AEP is the parent company of Southwestern Electric Power Company, which provides electricity for the Shreveport area and parts of Texas and Arkansas.

Thursday's announcement said the state offered AEP an incentive package that includes a $1 million award for infrastructure costs.

