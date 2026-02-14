Utah visits James and Cincinnati

BOTTOM LINE: Cincinnati hosts Utah after Jizzle James scored 24 points in Cincinnati's 91-62 win against the Kansas State Wildcats.

The Bearcats have gone 12-3 at home. Cincinnati is fourth in the Big 12 with 24.9 defensive rebounds per game led by Baba averaging 8.0.

The Utes are 1-10 in Big 12 play. Utah gives up 80.0 points to opponents and has been outscored by 3.2 points per game.

Cincinnati averages 8.6 made 3-pointers per game, 1.3 more made shots than the 7.3 per game Utah allows. Utah scores 9.8 more points per game (76.8) than Cincinnati allows (67.0).

The Bearcats and Utes face off Sunday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Miller is averaging 13.7 points, 10.5 rebounds and 3.2 assists for the Bearcats. Jalen Celestine is averaging 2.1 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

Terrence Brown is scoring 20.8 points per game and averaging 2.2 rebounds for the Utes. Don McHenry is averaging 2.3 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bearcats: 5-5, averaging 70.5 points, 31.6 rebounds, 15.5 assists, 6.1 steals and 3.2 blocks per game while shooting 43.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.6 points per game.

Utes: 1-9, averaging 71.2 points, 28.8 rebounds, 12.8 assists, 5.5 steals and 2.9 blocks per game while shooting 43.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 80.2 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.