Utah takes on Columbus after Schmaltz's 2-goal performance

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Mammoth -186, Blue Jackets +154; over/under is 6.5

BOTTOM LINE: The Utah Mammoth host the Columbus Blue Jackets after Nick Schmaltz scored two goals in the Mammoth's 4-2 win over the St. Louis Blues.

Utah has gone 11-7-1 at home and 22-20-3 overall. The Mammoth have a +10 scoring differential, with 137 total goals scored and 127 given up.

Columbus has a 9-12-3 record in road games and an 18-19-7 record overall. The Blue Jackets have a 17-4-5 record when scoring at least three goals.

The teams meet Sunday for the first time this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Dylan Guenther has 21 goals and 16 assists for the Mammoth. Schmaltz has four goals and six assists over the past 10 games.

Dmitri Voronkov has 15 goals and 13 assists for the Blue Jackets. Zachary Werenski has seven goals and seven assists over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Mammoth: 6-4-0, averaging three goals, 5.3 assists, 3.9 penalties and 8.6 penalty minutes while giving up 2.2 goals per game.

Blue Jackets: 4-5-1, averaging three goals, 5.5 assists, four penalties and 8.9 penalty minutes while giving up 2.9 goals per game.

INJURIES: Mammoth: None listed.

Blue Jackets: None listed.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.