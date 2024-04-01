Utah takes on Cleveland, looks to end 9-game skid

BOTTOM LINE: Utah heads into the matchup against Cleveland as losers of nine in a row.

The Jazz have gone 20-18 in home games. Utah allows 120.6 points and has been outscored by 4.4 points per game.

The Cavaliers are 21-16 on the road. Cleveland is seventh in the league averaging 13.6 made 3-pointers per game while shooting 36.6% from deep. Max Strus leads the team averaging 2.4 makes while shooting 34.6% from 3-point range.

The 116.2 points per game the Jazz average are 6.5 more points than the Cavaliers give up (109.7). The Cavaliers are shooting 47.9% from the field, 0.7% lower than the 48.6% the Jazz's opponents have shot this season.

The teams play for the second time this season. The Cavaliers won the last matchup 124-116 on Dec. 21. Sam Merrill scored 27 points to help lead the Cavaliers to the victory.

TOP PERFORMERS: Collin Sexton is averaging 18.8 points and 4.9 assists for the Jazz. Keyonte George is averaging 14.4 points and 4.9 assists over the last 10 games.

Jarrett Allen is averaging 16.3 points and 10.6 rebounds for the Cavaliers. Georges Niang is averaging 13.7 points over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Jazz: 1-9, averaging 107.3 points, 43.8 rebounds, 24.3 assists, 5.4 steals and 4.7 blocks per game while shooting 45.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 119.5 points per game.

Cavaliers: 4-6, averaging 105.0 points, 38.2 rebounds, 29.7 assists, 5.5 steals and 3.6 blocks per game while shooting 48.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 110.1 points.

INJURIES: Jazz: Jordan Clarkson: out (back), Lauri Markkanen: out (shoulder), John Collins: day to day (back).

Cavaliers: Craig Porter Jr.: out (illness), Ty Jerome: out (ankle), Dean Wade: out (knee), Isaac Okoro: out (toe).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.