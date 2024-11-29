Utah State Aggies and the No. 11 Ohio State Buckeyes play in Daytona Beach, Florida

BOTTOM LINE: Utah State faces No. 11 Ohio State at Ocean Center in Daytona Beach, Florida.

The Aggies are 1-5 in non-conference play. Utah State is 0-3 against opponents over .500.

The Buckeyes have a 6-0 record in non-conference games. Ohio State averages 12.2 turnovers per game and is 6-0 when winning the turnover battle.

Utah State is shooting 34.8% from the field this season, 0.8 percentage points higher than the 34.0% Ohio State allows to opponents. Ohio State averages 8.5 made 3-pointers per game this season, 2.8 more made shots on average than the 5.7 per game Utah State allows.

TOP PERFORMERS: Cheyenne Stubbs is scoring 14.3 points per game and averaging 4.7 rebounds for the Aggies.

Jaloni Cambridge is averaging 16.7 points, five assists and 2.7 steals for the Buckeyes.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.