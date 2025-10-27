Utah hosts Cincinnati in ranked Big 12 matchup

How to watch: ESPN

Key stats

Utah Offense

Overall: 476.9 yards per game (13th in FBS)

Passing: 209.8 yards per game (91st)

Rushing: 267.1 yards per game (5th)

Scoring: 38.9 points per game (11th)

Utah Defense

Overall: 285.4 yards per game (12th in FBS)

Passing: 148.8 yards per game (7th)

Rushing: 136.6 yards per game (56th)

Scoring: 14.3 points per game (9th)

Cincinnati Offense

Overall: 437.6 yards per game (29th in FBS)

Passing: 242.3 yards per game (60th)

Rushing: 195.4 yards per game (31st)

Scoring: 38.3 points per game (13th)

Cincinnati Defense

Overall: 368.4 yards per game (71st in FBS)

Passing: 227.5 yards per game (77th)

Rushing: 140.9 yards per game (64th)

Scoring: 19.0 points per game (28th)

Utah ranks 3rd in FBS in third down percentage, converting 54.2% of the time.

Cincinnati ranks 128th in the FBS averaging 71.5 penalty yards per game, compared to Utah's 66th-ranked 54.4 per-game average.

Both teams have strong red zone offenses. Utah is 24th in FBS, scoring on 91.7% of red zone trips. Cincinnati's red zone offense ranks 4th at 97.1%.

Cincinnati ranks 135th in the FBS with an average time of possession of 25:24, compared to Utah's 27th-ranked average of 31:36.

Team leaders

Utah

Passing: Devon Dampier, 1,375 yards, 13 TDs, 4 INTs, 68.7 completion percentage

Rushing: Wayshawn Parker, 503 yards on 70 carries, 4 TDs

Receiving: Ryan Davis, 518 yards on 48 catches, 3 TDs

Cincinnati

Passing: Brendan Sorsby, 1,829 yards, 19 TDs, 1 INT, 65.0 completion percentage

Rushing: Evan Pryor, 478 yards on 66 carries, 3 TDs

Receiving: Cyrus Allen, 367 yards on 33 catches, 8 TDs

Last game

Utah won 53-7 over Colorado on Saturday, Oct. 25. Byrd Ficklin led Utah with 140 yards on 10-of-22 passing (45.5%) for two touchdowns and no interceptions. He also carried the ball 20 times for 151 yards and one rushing touchdown. Parker carried the ball 10 times for 145 yards and scored one touchdown. Larry Simmons had two receptions for 39 yards and one touchdown.

Cincinnati won 41-20 over Baylor on Saturday, Oct. 25. Sorsby led Cincinnati with 111 yards on 13-of-21 passing (61.9%) for two touchdowns and no interceptions. He also carried the ball 11 times for 85 yards and one rushing touchdown. Tawee Walker carried the ball 19 times for 84 yards and scored one touchdown, adding three receptions for 18 yards. Allen put up 36 yards on three catches with one touchdown.

Next game

Utah plays at Baylor on Nov. 15. Cincinnati hosts Arizona on Nov. 15.