USC lands another No. 1 prospect in women's basketball as Saniyah Hall commits

USC has landed three of the last four No. 1 recruits, with Hall joining JuJu Watkins in 2023 and Jasmine Davidson in 2025.

Watkins is expected to miss most of the upcoming season with a torn ACL that she suffered during the women's NCAA Tournament. She would most likely return for the 2026-27 season, which would be Hall's freshman year.

Hall, who turns 17 on Wednesday, recently helped the United States win gold at the FIBA U19 Women's Basketball World Cup. She averaged 19.9 points, 6.4 rebounds and 2.0 assists and was named MVP of the tournament.

Hall will play for SPIRE Academy in Geneva, Ohio, for her senior season after transferring from Montverde Academy in central Florida.

