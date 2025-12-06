USC guard Amarion Dickerson sidelined for 3 to 4 months with hip injury

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Southern California guard Amarion Dickerson will be out three to four months after injuring his right hip in the 24th-ranked Trojans' win over Oregon this week, coach Eric Musselman said Saturday.

The combo guard-forward was averaging 4.6 points, 3.4 rebounds and nearly 22 minutes in eight games for the Trojans (8-0, 1-0 Big Ten). The senior from Cleveland, Ohio, started 31 of 35 games last season at Robert Morris, where he was the Horizon League defensive player of the year.