USC and UCLA to play two men's basketball games apiece at Big Ten's easternmost schools

Southern California and UCLA will play two road games apiece against the Big Ten’s easternmost schools while fellow conference newcomers Oregon and Washington will make one cross-country trip each during the 2024-25 men’s basketball season

Credit: AP

ROSEMONT, Ill. (AP) — Southern California and UCLA will play two road games apiece against the Big Ten's easternmost schools while fellow conference newcomers Oregon and Washington will make one cross-country trip each during the 2024-25 men's basketball season.

The Big Ten released its breakdown of conference opponents for the 18 schools Wednesday. Each of the 18 teams will have 20 conference games, playing three schools home and away and the other 14 once. Game dates will be announced later.

USC and UCLA will have games at Rutgers and Maryland, and Oregon and Washington will visit Penn State.

The former Pac-12 teams will play each other twice.

Each of the other 14 teams will play two road games against West Coast schools.

Defending Big Ten regular-season champion Purdue will visit Washington and Oregon and play UCLA and USC at home.

