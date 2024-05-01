USC and UCLA to play two men's basketball games apiece at Big Ten's easternmost schools

ROSEMONT, Ill. (AP) — Southern California and UCLA will play two road games apiece against the Big Ten's easternmost schools while fellow conference newcomers Oregon and Washington will make one cross-country trip each during the 2024-25 men's basketball season.

The Big Ten released its breakdown of conference opponents for the 18 schools Wednesday. Each of the 18 teams will have 20 conference games, playing three schools home and away and the other 14 once. Game dates will be announced later.