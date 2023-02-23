EAST PALESTINE, Ohio (AP) — US Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg visits site of train derailment, toxic chemical burn in East Palestine, Ohio.
In Other News
1
West Chester police cruiser bursts into flames, insurance company sues...
2
Miami University, other college students sought for summer internships
3
Corruption trial witness: Householder called them ‘loans’ but wouldn’t...
4
Police find man who allegedly left bullets at Ross High School entrance
5
‘An absolutely huge deal’ for Middletown: Development at Ohio 122...