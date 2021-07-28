US to play World Cup qualifier against Mexico in Cincinnati

Mexico beat the U.S. 2-1 in a 2016 qualifier in Columbus on an 89th-minute goal by Rafa Márquez, a key home defeat in the opening match of the hexagonal for 2018 qualifying as the U.S. streak of seven straight World Cups came to an end.

The U.S. plays its first home match of pandemic-delayed qualifying for the 2022 World Cup against Canada on Sept. 5 in Nashville, Tennessee, three days after opening at El Salvador and three days before playing at Honduras. The U.S. hosts Jamaica on Oct. 7 in Austin, Texas, ahead of a match at Panama three days later and a home game against Costa Rica on Oct. 13 whose site has not been announced.